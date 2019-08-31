Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Lowered Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $323,640; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Upped American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 72,711 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, down from 75,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 757,210 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,552 shares to 10,950 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,738 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 are held by Whitnell And. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Gideon Capital Advisors invested 1.23% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Geode Limited Com has 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2.67 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 15,100 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc reported 220,041 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 19,525 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation owns 1.21M shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc owns 554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd reported 3,596 shares. 1St Source Bancshares reported 36,430 shares. Sigma Planning holds 20,817 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.33% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 4,342 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance Ser reported 0.99% stake. Sfmg holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,454 shares. 20,085 were accumulated by Washington Tru Financial Bank. California-based Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca has invested 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 3.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bessemer Gp Inc Inc invested in 823,806 shares. Baxter Bros has 0.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,194 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability has 2,554 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment Management Inc reported 0.78% stake. Intll Sarl holds 0.43% or 27,983 shares. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 140,613 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Greylin Inv Mangement reported 9,760 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 6.87M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.