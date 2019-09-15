Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake By $552,708; Alpha Security Group (HDS)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Alpha Security Group Corp (HDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 157 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 131 reduced and sold stock positions in Alpha Security Group Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 158.66 million shares, up from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alpha Security Group Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 104 Increased: 105 New Position: 52.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 47.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 7,086 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 21,996 shares with $1.72M value, up from 14,910 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $113.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00M shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 9.77% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for 587,500 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 2.74 million shares or 9.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 7.65% invested in the company for 3.34 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 3.35% in the stock. Ulysses Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 836,689 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii stake by 5,352 shares to 20,689 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,477 shares and now owns 23,892 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 31.96% above currents $73.05 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alley Limited Liability holds 1.63% or 73,153 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 125,372 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Ims Capital has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1,101 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 3.01 million shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,823 shares. Bridges Investment Management reported 137,647 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested in 0.25% or 22,343 shares. Harris Associate Lp holds 0.57% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 2.35M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Principal Fin Grp owns 2.76 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 300,037 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Diamond Hill Capital Management invested in 3.82M shares or 1.61% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.