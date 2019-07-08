Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Lifted Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Holding by $322,890; Stock Price Declined; Coe Capital Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.61 Million

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $199.56. About 17.73 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 90,599 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 307 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,993 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,886 shares to 204,791 shares, valued at $39.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,962 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).