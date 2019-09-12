Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $552,708 as Valuation Declined; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Price Declined While Apis Capital Advisors Cut Its Position

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 149,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 244,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 805,808 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 7,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,996 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 14,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 3.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 32,553 shares to 77,865 shares, valued at $22.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ark Etf Tr (ARKW).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.