Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Increased Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.09 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, American National Bank Raised Its Stake by $2.82 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 253,087 were reported by Allstate. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pzena Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.90M shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc holds 1.3% or 997,703 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Opus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited reported 103,367 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd has 10,517 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 5,244 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,518 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hsbc Pcl holds 4.16M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Green Square Cap Lc holds 4.03% or 61,460 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associate stated it has 1,998 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 102,541 are held by Farmers. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 36,490 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 9,794 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,886 shares to 204,791 shares, valued at $39.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,953 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 186,102 shares to 35 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).