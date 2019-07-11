Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position By $1.40 Million; Computerized Thermal Imaging (CIO)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc (CIO) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 64 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 41 sold and decreased stakes in Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 28.83 million shares, down from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 45 New Position: 19.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 25.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 3,615 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 17,856 shares with $6.91M value, up from 14,241 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $198.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Avison Young poaches JLL researcher John Sikaitis for global post – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “The stock market is inches away from a new high and the Fed could push it over the top – CNBC” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. for 140,000 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 510,711 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 2,997 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 76,180 shares.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $481.58 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 352,635 shares traded or 86.70% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) has risen 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.10 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing drop ultimately could kill off bull market, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.