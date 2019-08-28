Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Holds Stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV); Partner Fund Management LP Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 215,276 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 7,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 182,212 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, up from 174,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 5.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.15 million shares to 446,921 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 359,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Alibabaâ€™s Q1 Earnings Beat Belies Slowing Economy – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What to Expect from Alibaba (BABA) Earnings as U.S.-China Trade War Escalates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HTD: Solid Dividend Income And Excellent Returns From Preferred And Common Equity – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Closed-End Fund ETV: Stubborn Premium Persists – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund declares $0.1108 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Screening Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ETB Vs. ETV: What’s The Difference? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 03, 2015.