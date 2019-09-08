Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 141,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 932,787 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 791,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 12.41 million shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 10,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Has Now Handed Its Investors $1.2 Billion (and Thatâ€™s Just the Beginning) – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 64,164 shares to 275,481 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 8,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,438 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hershey Tru invested in 0% or 134 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 18,863 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) owns 0.06% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 206,548 shares. Ci Invs holds 0% or 8,751 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.39% or 540,002 shares. Investec Asset invested in 335,054 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stack Fin Management stated it has 921,464 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. 10,100 were accumulated by Intact. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 160,928 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 5.82 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.16% stake. British Columbia Inv stated it has 229,815 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.07% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De reported 167,707 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 34,480 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Art Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,510 shares or 0.21% of the stock. North Star Mngmt reported 253,203 shares stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 669,796 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 2.77% or 2.98 million shares in its portfolio. Bouchey Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 4,875 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 385 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt has 2.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 109,604 shares. 2,571 are held by Zuckerman Gp Limited Company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Culbertson A N And Incorporated reported 119,050 shares or 3.47% of all its holdings. Capital Mgmt reported 9,575 shares. Holt Capital Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Envestnet Asset owns 1.45M shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 104,801 shares to 116,968 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 122,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,230 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy And Financials: The Energy Sector Has Shrunk To Just 4.5% S&P 500 Market Cap Weight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.