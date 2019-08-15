Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Holding in Intel (INTC) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Page Arthur B Has Upped Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $936,951; Market Value Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 7,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 97,693 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 105,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 21.27M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Management LP stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 9,938 are held by Guardian L P. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 430,962 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca holds 0.08% or 8,755 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research has 541,642 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 33,835 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 47,650 shares. 22,765 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 253,418 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorp Na invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) has 1.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arrow Fincl Corp invested in 56,727 shares or 0.71% of the stock. 148,874 are held by Usca Ria Ltd. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lourd Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 34,702 shares to 55,958 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 23,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.72 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Cap Gp Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,620 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.72% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.56% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advsrs holds 0.01% or 2,405 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.90M shares. 553,877 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,467 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 250,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Check Ca holds 0.13% or 22,189 shares. Smithfield Trust Com invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co owns 100,814 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Phocas Fincl has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Park Avenue Securities Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).