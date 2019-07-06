Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Holding in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Position in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515 as Stock Price Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 7,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 47,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bet on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 10/04/2018 – i24NEWS English: #BREAKING: Facebook ‘working with’ US special counsel’s Russia probe, Zuckerberg tells Congress; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio)

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 72,340 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.79M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 21,526 shares to 210,222 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 11,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Lyon Street Limited Liability Company has invested 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altavista Wealth Management accumulated 1.76% or 29,776 shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Trust has invested 4.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pnc Svcs Gru invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 155,918 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 2,008 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Lc holds 21,494 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York accumulated 178,663 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Callahan Llc has 60,252 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo reported 278,681 shares stake. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancorp Of America De holds 0.42% or 16.08M shares. Dean Investment Associate Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,460 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management holds 5.61% or 258,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 40,968 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Barnett Incorporated has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Carroll Financial owns 5,460 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,294 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 1,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 7,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt invested 0.24% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jane Street Ltd Llc invested in 21,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Research Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 94,723 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 210,911 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 24,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 200 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 22,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Financial Services Inc reported 653,974 shares stake.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.01M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.