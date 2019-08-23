Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Cut by $323,640 as Market Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Springowl Associates Has Decreased Its Position

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 7.20M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 72,711 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, down from 75,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap, Texas-based fund reported 47,455 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 48,625 shares. Howard Mngmt has 12,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 4,000 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.11M shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ameriprise accumulated 8.69 million shares. 24,500 are owned by American Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 22.54M are held by Invesco Ltd. 1,000 are owned by Hartford Fincl Mgmt. Moreover, Maple Cap Mngmt Inc has 1.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 91,483 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company reported 0.71% stake. Cambridge has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 25,047 shares. Axa owns 549,986 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 1.5% or 1.06M shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.08% stake. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, New York-based fund reported 94,180 shares. Sather Financial Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 2,850 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 21,082 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 3.32% or 60,117 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.15% or 2,355 shares in its portfolio. Arosa Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 31,831 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Service owns 7,341 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And Comm holds 7,519 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 3,711 shares to 16,865 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).