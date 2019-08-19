Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Upped Visa (V) Stake by $405,374; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lifted by $3.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 39,237 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 36,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.1. About 1.40 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 696,222 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.76M, up from 653,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.24 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28,209 shares to 42,004 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 522,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,111 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 141,550 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,029 are held by Amica Retiree. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Holderness Invests Co invested in 6,522 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 13.58 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Corp In has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tru Advsrs reported 5,590 shares stake. Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 42,022 shares. Fincl Advantage accumulated 520 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bluemar Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 91,226 are owned by Fdx Advsr. Quadrant Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 27,405 shares. National Insur Tx has invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Qci Asset Management New York stated it has 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

