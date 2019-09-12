Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Upped Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Position by $463,905 as Shares Declined; As Ingersoll (IR) Stock Value Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Boosted Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 61.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 30,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 50,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 17,698 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 19/04/2018 – DJ CrossAmerica Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPL); 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 19,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 158,995 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.14M, up from 139,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.47. About 1.06M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 15,802 shares to 29,967 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,550 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.