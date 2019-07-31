Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Trimmed Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $681,590 as Stock Rose; As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Rose, Holder Nea Management Company Has Cut Its Holding by $13.45 Million

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 3,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 15,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172.68. About 2.58M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 62,440 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea holds 0.09% or 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Endologix Appoints John D. Zehren as Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Endologix (ELGX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Apr 03, 2019 – Endologix Inc (ELGX) CEO and Director John Onopchenko Bought $199,999 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of stock. 30,257 shares were bought by Onopchenko John, worth $199,999 on Wednesday, April 3. 3,025 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $19,995 were bought by Zenty III Thomas F.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 20,814 shares to 128,683 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 348,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

