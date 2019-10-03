Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Trimmed Its Stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) as Share Value Rose; Emory University Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 17,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, down from 31,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 1.09 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 2.48M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL) by 30,927 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 14,347 shares to 42,966 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 66,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Synthorx Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62.50 million activity.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.