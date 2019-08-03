Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Raised Its Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Holding by $651,870; Valuation Declined; Menlo Advisors Raised Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $1.85 Million as Share Price Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 258.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 36,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 34,244 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,348 shares to 110,418 shares, valued at $31.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,680 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

