Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Has 1 Sentiment

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 25.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 3,615 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 17,856 shares with $6.91 million value, up from 14,241 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (PWOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 17 funds opened new or increased positions, while 17 sold and reduced stakes in Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.15 million shares, down from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Penns Woods Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $500 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.39% or 11,919 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,451 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 15,612 shares. Haverford Trust Comm reported 7,025 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gru Public Limited holds 12,485 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co reported 26,486 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Communication Llp invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Linscomb And Williams holds 4,885 shares. Epoch Investment Partners owns 678,376 shares. Moreover, Keystone Planning has 2.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Golub Limited Company reported 619 shares stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Lattice Strategies Tr stake by 10,465 shares to 35,658 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 17,017 shares and now owns 39,140 shares. Vereit Inc was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 1,570 shares traded. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) has risen 0.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 20/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – REPURCHASE PLAN IS FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWOD); 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018; 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MLN TO $1.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $193.77 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.

More notable recent Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: BMO, GEF, GEF.B, BNTX, EXR, PWOD – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Hudock Capital Group Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. for 40,421 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa owns 24,429 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 0.05% invested in the company for 2,407 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 23,023 shares.