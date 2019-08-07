Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Raised Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Holding; Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (SIFY) Shorts Raised By 18.12%

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) stake by 11.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 21,526 shares as Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV)’s stock 0.00%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 210,222 shares with $3.16M value, up from 188,696 last quarter. Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 111,357 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.
Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (NASDAQ:SIFY) had an increase of 18.12% in short interest. SIFY’s SI was 17,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.12% from 14,900 shares previously. With 26,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s short sellers to cover SIFY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.0135 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2965. About 27,184 shares traded. Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) has declined 16.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFY News: 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Net INR261M; 24/04/2018 – Sify reports Revenues of INR 20686 Million for Financial Year 2017-18; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD – REVENUE OF INR 6,062 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 VS INR 5,235 MLN IN QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Ebitda INR738; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD INR 261 MLN VS INR 185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CASH BALANCE AT THE END OF THE YEAR WAS INR 2275 MLN; 17/04/2018 Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for FY 2017-18 on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Rev INR6.1B
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated information and communications technology solutions and services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $232.26 million. The companyÂ’s Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Centre Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises.
More notable recent Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for First Quarter FY 2019-20 on July 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sify Technologies Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sify Technology (SIFY) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Is Down 42% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.
Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers accumulated 66,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilltop accumulated 63,086 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Kistler owns 35,114 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0% or 482 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,198 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 542,842 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr holds 113,371 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). 12,110 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs. M&T Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Hightower Lc stated it has 24,013 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has 12,640 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 410 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 60,500 shares.
