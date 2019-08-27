Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Us Bancorp De Trimmed Its Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group A (SBGI) by $493,924

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 10,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 8.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc A (SBGI) by 36.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 12,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 22,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 412,324 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Trump Claims CNN, Network TV News Are `Worried’ About Sinclair; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST 1Q REV. $665.4M, EST. $659.6M; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 49,601 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 875,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 11,038 shares stake. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 8,702 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has 78,936 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 15,122 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.11% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Aperio Lc owns 10,975 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 1,611 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 47,848 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Penbrook Ltd Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raging Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.32M shares. Us Bancorp De holds 22,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 21,771 shares to 782,415 shares, valued at $31.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,209 shares to 65,045 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,047 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

