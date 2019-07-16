Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Lifted Its Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Holding; Franklin Universal Trust Has 1.8 Sentiment

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) stake by 258.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 36,215 shares as Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL)’s stock declined 9.20%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 50,215 shares with $923,000 value, up from 14,000 last quarter. Crossamerica Partners Lp now has $581.07M valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 25,076 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 17.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 19/04/2018 – DJ CrossAmerica Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPL); 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 18 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 10 sold and reduced their stakes in Franklin Universal Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.14 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Franklin Universal Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 76,301 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (FT) has risen 4.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $184.72 million. The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust for 45,577 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 158,072 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 104,230 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Lattice Strategies Tr stake by 10,465 shares to 35,658 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust stake by 150,832 shares and now owns 32,218 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was reduced too.

