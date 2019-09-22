Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Increased Its Stake in At&T (T) by $561,165 as Shares Rose; As Freeport (FCX) Market Value Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Boosted by $1.65 Million Its Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 72.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 235,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 558,229 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 323,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 17.86M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 17,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 144,571 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 127,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 11,792 shares to 58,018 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 48,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,636 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Community Bankshares Na owns 242,190 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company Incorporated owns 121,488 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Mediatel Prtn invested 11.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 69,044 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru Co holds 156,190 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability accumulated 12,011 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 16,393 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 0.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,512 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cna owns 46,014 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 46,100 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co invested in 383,046 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability invested 1.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 0.27% or 6.53M shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr has 0.3% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 49,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 25,147 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare holds 0.02% or 249,337 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.01% or 3.84M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cleararc Cap holds 0.07% or 21,623 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Alberta Mngmt stated it has 46,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hm Payson And Communication reported 0% stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 189,444 shares. 2.47 million are held by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Blair William And Il owns 41,367 shares. Calamos Advsrs holds 451,895 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 89,921 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 5,181 shares to 57,945 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 953,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM).

