Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Increased Holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by $322,890; Pacific Heights Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.86 Million

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 456,680 shares traded or 103.27% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 1.60M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 58,030 shares to 134,610 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 10,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,658 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 110.74 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.