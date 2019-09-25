Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $1.20 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 23,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 53,174 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 29,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 166,855 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 9,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,903 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 35,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard C Young & invested in 1.74% or 65,841 shares. Main Street Rech Lc holds 4,573 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cna Fincl stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zweig holds 1.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 145,606 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 272,278 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Fincl Strategies owns 2,074 shares. Wright Invsts Service holds 1.9% or 35,766 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcrae Cap Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 9,865 shares. Goelzer Invest reported 27,562 shares. Markel Corporation has 1.82M shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 121,716 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,119 shares to 83,626 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock May Exhibit Further Volatility and Price Weakness – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brady Corporation’s (NYSE:BRC) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 25, 2019.