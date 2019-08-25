Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Decreased Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $366,543; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Beach Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $459,330

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 51,799 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, down from 54,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,874 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 225,889 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co holds 37,957 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Nexus Investment holds 6,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 419,150 shares. Hbk Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,555 were accumulated by Elm Advsr Limited Liability Com. Old Point Tru Financial N A invested 3.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reilly Limited Liability Com has 91,205 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,377 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 17,383 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,444 shares. Moreover, Navellier & Assocs has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fcg Advsrs Ltd has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff & Com accumulated 55,903 shares. Kistler holds 38,155 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc invested in 24,603 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement owns 110,119 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 14,079 shares stake. Adirondack Rech Inc reported 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Schmidt P J Mgmt has 2.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,398 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 33,375 shares. American Assets Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,000 shares. Zeke Advisors Llc has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Midas Mgmt stated it has 6,300 shares. Kansas-based First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 289,760 were reported by Agf Incorporated. 50,831 are owned by Foster Motley. Farmers accumulated 68,815 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 14,041 shares to 69,810 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL) by 36,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.