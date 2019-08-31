Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Cut Tesla (TSLA) Stake; Shorts at Lkq (LKQ) Raised By 0.29%

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 40.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 28,209 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 42,004 shares with $12.05 million value, down from 70,213 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $39.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09 million shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 registrations zip past rivals in California; 16/05/2018 – Australia’s Kidman Resources to supply lithium hydroxide to Tesla Inc; 04/04/2018 – KGO-TV: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident; 29/03/2018 – TESLA TSLA.O : INSTINET BELIEVES CO FACES LARGELY INFERIOR COMPETITIVE FIELD THAT IS STILL VERY CONFLICTED ABOUT THE SHIFT TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 06/03/2018 – Tesla Losing Top Spot in Solar to Sunrun as Musk Shifts Gears; 09/03/2018 – TSLA: Supreme Court is postponing March 19 arguments in SRP v. Tesla antitrust case following steps by the companies to settle. Arguments will be rescheduled for April. – ! $TSLA; 14/05/2018 – TESLA SHANGHAI HAS REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 100M YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World’s Largest Electric Car Fleet; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson; 20/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package Wednesday

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Tesla Stock if TSLA Hooks Up With Volkswagen – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla Is Losing Its Biggest Asset: Its Brand – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, JNPR, AMBA, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla (TSLA) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Tesla has $500 highest and $158 lowest target. $305.10’s average target is 35.23% above currents $225.61 stock price. Tesla had 53 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $210 target.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.

