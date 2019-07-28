Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Cut Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $8.07 Million; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Share Price Rose, Adirondack Research & Management Has Upped Its Position by $454,400

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 32.74 million shares traded or 92.21% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 28,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,004 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, down from 70,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – Musk’s compensation package involves no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla’s market value rising to $650 billion over the next 10 years; 10/04/2018 – KGO-TV: EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out; 18/04/2018 – CAL. DIVISION OF OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH IS PROBING TSLA; 15/05/2018 – Leaked email says Tesla may have huge burst of Model 3 production this week; 02/05/2018 – TESLA: DELIVERIES SHOULD PICK UP TO ACHIEVE YR DELIVERY GOAL; 05/04/2018 – FIRE AT TESLA PLANT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION TUES: CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Tesla opens 7 percent down the day after controversial earnings call; 10/04/2018 – BP BATTERY FOR PROJECT SUPPLIED BY TESLA; 03/05/2018 – ‘Elon, you’ve got to grow up’: Analyst explains why Tesla chief left her ‘very frustrated’; 16/04/2018 – TSLA: “An investigation by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting found that Tesla has failed to report some of its serious injuries on legally mandated reports, making the company’s injury numbers look better than they actually are

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $24.15 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $305,420 was sold by Guillen Jerome M. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock or 1,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam owns 1.53% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 107,860 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Girard Prtnrs has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4.63 million shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 191 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hudock Cap Gp Limited Company owns 44 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,280 were reported by Kcm Invest Ltd Llc. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Private Ocean Ltd Com holds 227 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 2,460 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 880 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Llc has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Communications Ny has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,808 shares.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at ALV, HOG, AN; Miss at PCAR & TSLA – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Decline in Production Hurt Tesla (TSLA) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 125,993 shares to 506,088 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Is A Cautious Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy (SWN) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 76,500 shares to 317,883 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 728,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,561 shares, and cut its stake in Clarus Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 191,600 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Towle invested in 6.19 million shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,128 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 9.23M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 738,533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,732 were reported by Stephens Ar. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 4.85M shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Systematic Finance Mngmt LP owns 304,355 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 243,244 shares. Cidel Asset reported 60,000 shares stake. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.05% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) holds 850 shares or 0% of its portfolio.