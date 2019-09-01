Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding; Ppg Industries (PPG) Shorts Down By 9.09%

Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. PPG’s SI was 5.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 5.68M shares previously. With 1.24M avg volume, 4 days are for Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG)’s short sellers to cover PPG’s short positions. The SI to Ppg Industries Inc’s float is 2.19%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 762,503 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc analyzed 17,886 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)'s stock rose 1.20%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 204,791 shares with $39.02M value, down from 222,677 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $25.92 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 3.26% above currents $110.79 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PPG in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). New England Research Mngmt Inc invested in 4,315 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt has 4,168 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Paradigm Asset Management Lc reported 8,360 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 0% or 6,252 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mawer Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.8% or 989,844 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 6,050 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 3,341 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd owns 52,937 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,846 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,554 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 400 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $160 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $231 target. The rating was upgraded by Needham to “Strong Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

