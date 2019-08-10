Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Boosted Its Stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by $322,890 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $306,332

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 134,193 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 223,218 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 27,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 800 shares. Moreover, Cohen Steers has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 66,399 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Citigroup has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 12,427 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc owns 63,715 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1.12 million shares. Asset Mgmt reported 12,406 shares. Advisory Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Us Bancshares De owns 4,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 113,371 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Bartlett & Company Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 150 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,082 shares to 27,154 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 45,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,652 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division accumulated 2,396 shares. Moreover, Trb Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Mngmt has 12,149 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. 554,678 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.74% or 501 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 92,366 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.24 million shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com, Kansas-based fund reported 31,369 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 230 shares. Brinker Cap has 8,643 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Beacon Financial Group holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,148 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 4.52% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 1,074 shares. Moreover, Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,168 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.04% or 22,578 shares.

