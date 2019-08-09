Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Boosted By $1.40 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 25.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 3,615 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 17,856 shares with $6.91 million value, up from 14,241 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $188.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $335.84. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 51 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 45 decreased and sold their equity positions in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 105.07 million shares, down from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Capitol Federal Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 34 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Inv Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,495 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 2.06% or 18,388 shares. Parsec Incorporated accumulated 2,832 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,707 shares stake. 2,060 are held by Yhb Investment. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.26% or 31,245 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj reported 2,135 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benedict Financial Advsrs owns 565 shares. Pennsylvania Co has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,156 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 295,958 shares. Amer Interest Grp Inc holds 0.3% or 204,218 shares. Washington Trust holds 2.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 106,651 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 788 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 27.63% above currents $335.84 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Lattice Strategies Tr stake by 10,465 shares to 35,658 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 5,394 shares and now owns 18,409 shares. Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was reduced too.

Knott David M holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. for 671,050 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 386,874 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 20.33 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 30,670 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has risen 10.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M

More notable recent Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CFFN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capitol Federal Financial declares $0.085 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CFFN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.