Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $413,118; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Value Rose, Holder Glovista Investments Upped Stake

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55M, down from 126,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 22.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 18.02M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 55,051 shares to 118,700 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 132,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,863 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Ambev Stock Due for a Strong Comeback? – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why a Gamble on AmBev Stock Makes Sense – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev S.A.: A Solid Company Facing Headwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 3,245 shares to 16,972 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).