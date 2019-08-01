Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $593,150 as Valuation Rose; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Its Holding in Bb & T (BBT) as Share Price Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 11,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,680 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 44,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 4.04 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Bb & T Corporation (BBT) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 44,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 59,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Bb & T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 5.80M shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,259 shares to 30,792 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 19,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $68.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,754 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

