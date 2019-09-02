Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Facebook (FB) Position; Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 7,784 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 40,070 shares with $6.75M value, down from 47,854 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 27/03/2018 – US News: Facebook CEO Plans to Testify Before U.S. Congress; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards

Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 36 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 23 sold and reduced their holdings in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Town Sports International Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 25 New Position: 11.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $52.87 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for 2.71 million shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 8.50 million shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.26% invested in the company for 460,641 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.05% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,239 shares.

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $4.05 million were sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

