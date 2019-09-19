Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Chevron New (CVX) Position; Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.50, from 3 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 6 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold their positions in Cypress Energy Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 162,814 shares, up from 142,370 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cypress Energy Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 24,406 shares to 120,065 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,391 shares and now owns 42,628 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association invested in 1.06M shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45,250 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Dubuque Retail Bank has 2.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 108,826 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.58% or 910,278 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 252,815 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com Ny invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Lp has 15,171 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wheatland reported 7,522 shares stake. Moreover, Sun Life Finance has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dean Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 66,324 shares. Guyasuta Invest Inc invested 2.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Connors Investor owns 1.69% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 102,555 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 0.18% or 3,097 shares in its portfolio. Engines Lc has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,494 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 18.04% above currents $123.86 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $131,751 activity.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. The company has market cap of $100.91 million. It operates in three divisions: Pipeline Inspection Services , Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. for 15,499 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 3,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 13,100 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,716 shares.