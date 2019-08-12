Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.40 Million; Valuation Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 444,385 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 17,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 204,791 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.02 million, down from 222,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $199.89. About 17.30 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assocs, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 103,011 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Redwood Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,282 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Gru Incorporated holds 24,411 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 4.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 123,402 shares. 2.22 million were reported by Fred Alger Mngmt. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna holds 3.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 615,589 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Lc accumulated 138,407 shares. Federated Pa owns 962,675 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Jolley Asset Ltd holds 3.2% or 23,264 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 793,794 shares stake. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 131,991 were reported by Lee Danner Bass.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,589 shares to 31,107 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 22,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. Hsbc Plc reported 482,086 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 192,600 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 273,484 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 512,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Nfc Investments Ltd Liability invested 5.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 62,697 shares in its portfolio. 24,624 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Ser Incorporated. Seizert Cap Prns Lc holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.16 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 9,924 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citigroup Inc owns 63,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio.