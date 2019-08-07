Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Continues to Hold Position in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV); Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 279,652 shares traded or 24.83% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $12.5 during the last trading session, reaching $613.54. About 594,181 shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $14.90M for 547.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 142 shares. Glenmede Na has 161 shares. Ashford Capital Management holds 450 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,432 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 30,100 shares or 5.65% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 448,146 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Financial accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 0.08% or 479,369 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 102,335 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 12,249 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.44% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Loomis Sayles Lp has 65,999 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,323 shares in its portfolio.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IYT) by 11,080 shares to 87,490 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 126,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MercadoLibre Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PayPal (PYPL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ETFs in Focus on PayPal’s (PYPL) Mixed Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will MercadoLibre Keep Soaring When It Reports Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PayPal Makes a Big International Move With Xoom – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance 9% Monthly Pay, Tax-Managed CEF: One Of The Best Covered Call Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Screening Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ETV: Tech Heavy Holdings With A High Yield – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ETV: A Good Option Income Fund, But Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Right Opportunities Fund: Small Premium For This High Technology Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,745 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 77,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,745 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,086 were accumulated by Hilltop Holdings. Moreover, North Star Investment has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 1,001 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 15,781 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Financial Corp invested in 25,150 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.04% or 22,333 shares. Invesco accumulated 542,842 shares or 0% of the stock. National Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Eaton Vance Management holds 19,605 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Raymond James owns 108,527 shares. 2,140 are held by Carroll Fin. Us Savings Bank De owns 4,637 shares. Moreover, Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept has 0.09% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 14,777 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 210,222 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.