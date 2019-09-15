Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Boosted Its Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding by $301,504; As Zix (ZIXI) Shares Rose, Eam Investors Has Boosted Holding by $1.14 Million

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 5,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 37,363 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 31,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 305,798 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Zix Corporation (ZIXI) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 126,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 413,507 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 287,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Zix Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 666,704 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 65,242 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 2.67 million shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,001 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Connors Investor reported 367,043 shares. Virtu Financial Llc invested in 0.01% or 14,624 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 4.42 million shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.05% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 82,300 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,733 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 1,874 shares. 18,178 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Moreover, Rk Management Ltd Llc has 1.48% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 526,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 74,787 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company by 20,247 shares to 130,900 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 12,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,517 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc..

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $452,629 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400. GRANT RICHARD S bought 330 shares worth $18,153. $36,547 worth of stock was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. The insider Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 204,439 shares. Baystate Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 61 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Crawford Counsel holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 58,990 shares. Advisory Net Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri accumulated 6,119 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 52,628 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 26,117 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp accumulated 0.01% or 490 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 86,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Principal Gp reported 146,594 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 101 shares.