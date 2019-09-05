Strategic Global Advisors Upped Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding; Van Den Berg Management I Has Cut Post Hldgs (POST) Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 46.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 80,842 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 91,753 shares with $10.04 million value, down from 172,595 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $105.57. About 82,893 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 521.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 93,264 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 111,158 shares with $4.99M value, up from 17,894 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.47B valuation. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 56,364 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.49 million for 22.56 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity. Shares for $196,256 were bought by WESTPHAL MARK W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 6,695 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 123,200 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 693,540 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 30,674 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company. Stifel has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gideon Advsr has invested 0.11% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 81,139 shares. Hennessy owns 0.89% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 175,942 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 33,700 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 15,107 shares. Starr Int accumulated 36,511 shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 20,174 shares to 246,851 valued at $25.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 14,525 shares and now owns 6,204 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Bohley G Frederick, worth $229,995.

