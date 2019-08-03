Strategic Global Advisors Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Lifted by $1.39 Million as Share Value Declined; As Colgate (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Wendell David Associates Trimmed Its Holding

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 33,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 116,107 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 82,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company's stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44 million shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.22% or 40,015 shares. Hamel Assoc has invested 0.55% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 6,457 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada owns 32,165 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsr Limited invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tiemann Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fisher Asset Management reported 536,971 shares. 66,651 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mondrian Prtn Ltd holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.09 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.37% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,094 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance" published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019.

