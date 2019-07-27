Strategic Global Advisors Stake in J2 Global (JCOM) Increased by $629,348; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Luminus Management Cut Its Stake

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 182,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,400 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, down from 296,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 174,766 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,525 shares to 6,204 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

