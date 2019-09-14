Strategic Global Advisors Stake in Discovery (DISCA) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Texas Yale Capital Holds Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 37.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 17,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 62,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 45,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 2.29M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,346 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 535,388 shares to 87,712 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,151 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

