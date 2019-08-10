Strategic Global Advisors Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) Has Boosted by $791,854; Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lifted Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Holding by $1.99 Million; Share Price Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 298.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 4,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 1,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 340,234 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 89.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 37,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 20,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 584,186 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,090 shares to 3,385 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 113,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,207 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Macquarie: Diageo Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “D.C. United’s new captain is … Captain Morgan? – Washington Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Streamlines Products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,478 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Nomura Holdg holds 0% or 2,800 shares. Geode Cap invested in 277,658 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 300 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 132,776 shares. Hudock Grp Lc holds 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 50 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 8,617 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 7,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 750 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc accumulated 185,739 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,237 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 3,209 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).