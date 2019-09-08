Strategic Global Advisors Stake in Autohome (ATHM) Has Decreased by $2.12 Million as Shares Declined; As Ambarella (AMBA) Stock Price Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 46,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 926,727 shares traded or 71.62% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 20,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 246,851 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95 million, down from 267,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 706,419 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 920 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 51,069 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 103,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil holds 0.04% or 554,076 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 0.15% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 8,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 26,620 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 13,738 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De reported 2,823 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 11,273 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 250 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.05% or 151,249 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0% or 7,350 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares to 829,632 shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 51,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $102.36 million for 25.15 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

