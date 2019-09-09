Strategic Global Advisors Raised Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake by $988,899; Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Carbonite (CARB) Stake by $2.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 16,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 35,972 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.99 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 84,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 86,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 171,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 2.00 million shares traded or 158.97% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). State Common Retirement Fund holds 233,308 shares. Cypress Management Limited Co (Wy) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 96,140 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moors And Cabot stated it has 15,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 186,891 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 64,625 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 204,309 shares stake. Millennium Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 470,019 shares. Swiss Bank holds 59,800 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 44,355 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 19,689 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested in 113,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $11.32M for 10.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares to 82,990 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,914 shares to 1,594 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,851 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

