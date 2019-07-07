Strategic Global Advisors Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $1.47 Million; As Apple (Call) (AAPL) Shares Rose, Nomura Holdings Upped Position

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 186.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 185,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35M, up from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 22,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,735 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 35,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.51M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 113,769 shares to 114,207 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Company holds 0.82% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1.83 million shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Payden & Rygel holds 0.11% or 22,800 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 2.17M shares. Tcw Gp Inc owns 1.84 million shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 22,956 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 267,202 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 243,921 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt has 28,970 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc accumulated 6.65 million shares. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sit Investment Associate invested in 8,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Retiree owns 8,305 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Sanders Capital Llc holds 11.29M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Mgmt has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,589 shares. Duncker Streett holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,225 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dsc Advisors Lp reported 5,133 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). De Burlo Grp Inc reported 52,811 shares stake. Weiss Asset Management Lp has 1,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Iconiq Capital Lc holds 1,209 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 47,871 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 327,103 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company invested in 51,224 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retail Bank holds 2.09% or 34,846 shares. Hexavest Incorporated owns 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 791,471 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) by 444,400 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,495 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).