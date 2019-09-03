Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $445,452 as Stock Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Increases Stake in Itron (ITRI)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 27,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 129,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 101,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 78,600 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 33,894 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 39,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 968,797 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Itron (ITRI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: TDG,ITRI,EVBG – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Semtech's Lora Network to Be Used by Definium in Tasmania – Nasdaq" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Here's Why Itron (ITRI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Based On Its ROE, Is Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "T Boone Pickens' BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Valero Energy Corporation's (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha" published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 17, 2019.

