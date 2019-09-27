Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $2.42 Million; Meritage Portfolio Management Increased Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $4.35 Million as Share Price Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 68.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 19,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 8,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 28,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 1681.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 15,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 16,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, up from 948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 362,373 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 10,181 shares to 60,656 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 61,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,063 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ALGN – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Align Technology, Inc. Common Stock (ALGN) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts bail as Align Tech plunges post-earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Align Technology Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Com Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 205,127 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.1% or 1.51 million shares. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 88,375 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eulav Asset holds 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 3,000 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc reported 0.15% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested in 3,778 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 11,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Winslow Cap Management Lc has 414,810 shares. Twin Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 12,394 shares. Conning owns 1,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.01% or 833 shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 0.37% stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,574 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.23 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 34,163 shares to 72,503 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.