Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 52.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 22,572 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 20,692 shares with $991,000 value, down from 43,264 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $224.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 0.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 15,309 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 5.48M shares with $300.02 million value, down from 5.50M last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $210.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.49% above currents $49.6 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 14,593 shares to 26,202 valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 3.53M shares and now owns 3.66 million shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtn reported 241,786 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 1.11% stake. Smithfield Trust Com reported 0.28% stake. Lynch & Associates In holds 2.65% or 149,059 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 54,822 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability reported 1.04M shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.81% or 67.21 million shares. Insight 2811 holds 17,232 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.92% stake. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 523,445 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 1.95M shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 43,466 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 4,070 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 423,150 shares. Boyar Asset Management invested in 2.11% or 52,151 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.73 million were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Monarch Cap Mgmt Inc reported 140,683 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Charter, New Hampshire-based fund reported 163,716 shares. Family Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,370 shares. Moreover, Alaska Permanent Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,777 shares. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 24,069 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Regent Management Llc reported 0.46% stake. Goldman Sachs owns 21.20 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 5,852 are held by Vision Management Inc. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kames Public Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,928 shares. Lateef Invest Management Lp reported 27,850 shares. City Fl invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Strategic Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 27,343 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Cgi Inc stake by 10,668 shares to 22,720 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) stake by 8,719 shares and now owns 23,901 shares. Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 9.40% above currents $50.72 stock price. Intel had 24 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. Wedbush maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 10.