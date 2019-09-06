Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $747,963; Valuation Rose; United Parcel Services (UPS) Shareholder Laffer Investments Decreased Its Holding

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657.59M, down from 5,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 564,546 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 76.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 42,141 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 72,953 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Investment Mngmt accumulated 26,575 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has 44,885 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 144,419 shares. 138,781 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 102,365 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Maltese Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.13% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 135,353 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 267,176 are held by Sei. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Penn Capital Mngmt Co accumulated 1.4% or 285,949 shares. Dana Invest has 0.15% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 76,680 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 62,316 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 113,769 shares to 114,207 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 21,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,050 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc invested 1.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 14,586 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Inc. Scotia Cap reported 235,687 shares stake. Guardian Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,257 shares. Shelton owns 1,369 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,468 shares. Capital Inv Counsel owns 40,809 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt invested 1.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Griffin Asset Management reported 24,165 shares. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.61% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Cap Comml Bank Tx has 0.7% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clean Yield Group accumulated 3,849 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Somerset Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 274 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.71 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 768 shares to 32,422 shares, valued at $3.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

