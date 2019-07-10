Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $1.08 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Trimmed Stake by $6.21 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 60.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 15,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,601 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 25,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 312,032 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.64M, down from 452,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $206.27. About 745,776 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS RAISING $250 MLN IN A SERIES E FUNDING ROUND LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS & PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans to Hire 150 for Operations Hub in Poland; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N MANAGEMENT “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT FACTORS LEADING TO 1Q RESULTS WILL PERSIST -CFO; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD TO TOP OUT AT 3.6 PCT AT THE END OF 2019, FED FUNDS RATE TO PLATEAU AT 3.38 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 11,000 shares to 161,800 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.88 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

