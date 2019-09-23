Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding By $2.11 Million; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Sentiment Is 1.69

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 13,780 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 188,889 shares with $29.08 million value, up from 175,109 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $155.12. About 125,235 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42

Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 71 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 42 reduced and sold their stakes in Sonic Automotive Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 25.60 million shares, down from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sonic Automotive Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 33 Increased: 41 New Position: 30.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,284 shares to 44,489 valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 69,598 shares and now owns 6,151 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ICON has $17100 highest and $16500 lowest target. $168.67’s average target is 8.74% above currents $155.12 stock price. ICON had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by UBS.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 86,715 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.59M for 12.83 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. for 777,275 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.05 million shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 204,321 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.85 million shares.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

